January 20, 2022

Global VCM for Home Appliances Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

VCM for Home Appliances market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VCM for Home Appliances market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Steel Plate
  • Aluminum Plate
  • Segment by Application
  • Refrigerator
  • Washing Machine
  • Air Conditioning
  • TV Set
  • Audiovisual Products
  • Other

 

By Company

  • Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Co., Ltd
  • Jiangsu LIBA Enterprise Joint-Stock Co.,Ltd.
  • SPEEDBIRD
  • Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co.,Ltd
  • New Swallow
  • Shenzhen Welmetal Steel Sheet Co., Ltd
  • Jiangyin Haimei Metal New Material
  • Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Co.,Ltd
  • Anhui Wall Huang Cai Aluminum Technology
  • DKDongshin
  • DCMCORP
  • SAMYANGMETAL
  • BNSTEELA

Production by Region

  • South Korea
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 VCM for Home Appliances Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global VCM for Home Appliances Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Plate
1.2.3 Aluminum Plate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global VCM for Home Appliances Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Refrigerator
1.3.3 Washing Machine
1.3.4 Air Conditioning
1.3.5 TV Set
1.3.6 Audiovisual Products
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global VCM for Home Appliances Production
2.1 Global VCM for Home Appliances Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global VCM for Home Appliances Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global VCM for Home Appliances Production by Region
2.3.1 Global VCM for Home Appliances Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global VCM for Home Appliances Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 South Korea
2.5 China
3 Global VCM for Home Appliances Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global VCM for Home Appliances Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global VCM for Home Appliances Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global VCM for Home Appliances Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global VCM for Home Appliances Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global VCM for Home Appliances Sales by Re

