January 20, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Floating Offshore Wind Power market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating Offshore Wind Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Spar-Buoy
  • Semi-submersible
  • Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

 

Segment by Application

  • Government
  • Private

By Company

  • Equinor
  • MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
  • Naval Energies
  • Principle Power
  • Mingyang Smart Energy Group
  • BW Ideol
  • Iberdrola
  • Doosan
  • General Electric
  • Hitachi ABB

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Floating Offshore Wind Power Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Spar-Buoy
1.2.3 Semi-submersible
1.2.4 Tension Leg Platform (TLP)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Private
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Production
2.1 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Floating Offshore Wind Pow

