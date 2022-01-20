Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Floating Offshore Wind Power market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating Offshore Wind Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Spar-Buoy

Semi-submersible

Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

Segment by Application

Government

Private

By Company

Equinor

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Naval Energies

Principle Power

Mingyang Smart Energy Group

BW Ideol

Iberdrola

Doosan

General Electric

Hitachi ABB

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

