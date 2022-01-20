January 20, 2022

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

12 hours ago grandresearchstore

Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • XDI Monomer
  • XDI Prepolymer

 

Segment by Application

  • Spectacle Lenses
  • Coatings and Binders
  • Automobile (Cushioning Material)
  • Semiconductor (Light Pad)
  • Food Packaging
  • Membrane Material
  • Other

By Company

  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Hangzhou Brown Bio-Pharm
  • Wanhua Chemical Group
  • Beijing Yuji Science & Technology
  • GANSU YINGUANG JUYIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
  • Levima Group
  • Hanwha Solutions

Production by Region

  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 XDI Monomer
1.2.3 XDI Prepolymer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Spectacle Lenses
1.3.3 Coatings and Binders
1.3.4 Automobile (Cushioning Material)
1.3.5 Semiconductor (Light Pad)
1.3.6 Food Packaging
1.3.7 Membrane Material
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Production
2.1 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Japan
2.5 China
2.6 South Korea
3 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Revenue by Regi

