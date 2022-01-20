Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Water-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives
- Oil-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives
Segment by Application
- Crude Oil pipeline
- Finished Fuels pipeline
- Chemical
- Others
By Company
- LiquidPower Specialty Products
- Flowchem
- Baker Hughes
- Innospec
- Oil Flux Americas
- NuGenTec
- Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
- DESHI
- Qflo
- Superchem Technology
- The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
- CNPC
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives
1.2.3 Oil-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Crude Oil pipeline
1.3.3 Finished Fuels pipeline
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production
2.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
