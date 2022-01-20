January 20, 2022

Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Water-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives
  • Oil-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives

 

Segment by Application

  • Crude Oil pipeline
  • Finished Fuels pipeline
  • Chemical
  • Others

By Company

  • LiquidPower Specialty Products
  • Flowchem
  • Baker Hughes
  • Innospec
  • Oil Flux Americas
  • NuGenTec
  • Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
  • DESHI
  • Qflo
  • Superchem Technology
  • The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
  • CNPC

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives
1.2.3 Oil-Soluble Drag Reducing Additives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Crude Oil pipeline
1.3.3 Finished Fuels pipeline
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production
2.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Drag

