January 20, 2022

Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medical Hydrophilic Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Hydrophilic Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Nano Coating
  • Metal Coating
  • Polymer Coating
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Catheter
  • Support Conveying System
  • Guide Wire
  • Other

By Company

  • DSM Biomedical
  • Surmodics
  • Biocoat
  • Coatings2Go
  • Hydromer
  • Harland Medical Systems
  • AST Products
  • Surface Solutions Group
  • ISurTec
  • AdvanSource Biomaterials
  • Teleflex
  • Argon Medical
  • Medichem
  • Covalon Technologies
  • JMedtech
  • Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech
  • Shanghai Luyu Biotech
  • Chengdu DAXAN Innovative Medical Tech
  • Bona Bairun
  • By Region
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medical Hydrophilic Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nano Coating
1.2.3 Metal Coating
1.2.4 Polymer Coating
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Catheter
1.3.3 Support Conveying System
1.3.4 Guide Wire
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Medical Hydrophilic Coating by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Medical

