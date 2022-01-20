January 20, 2022

Global GDI Pump Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

GDI Pump market is segmented by Type and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GDI Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 300 Bar
  • 350 Bar and Above
  • 200 Bar

 

Segment by Distribution Channel

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

By Company

  • Bosch
  • Delphi Technologies
  • Stanadyne LLC
  • Spectra Premium Industries Inc
  • Denso
  • Carter
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc
  • Pierburg
  • GMB

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 GDI Pump Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global GDI Pump Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 300 Bar
1.2.3 350 Bar and Above
1.2.4 200 Bar
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global GDI Pump Market Size by Distribution Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 OEM
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global GDI Pump Production
2.1 Global GDI Pump Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global GDI Pump Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global GDI Pump Production by Region
2.3.1 Global GDI Pump Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global GDI Pump Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global GDI Pump Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global GDI Pump Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global GDI Pump Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global GDI Pump Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global GDI Pump Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global GDI Pump Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales GDI Pump by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global GDI Pump Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global GDI Pump Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global GDI Pump Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

