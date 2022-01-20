January 20, 2022

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

13 hours ago grandresearchstore

Rebar Grout Sleeve market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rebar Grout Sleeve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Full-Grout Sleeves
  • Half-Grout Sleeves

 

Segment by Application

  • Building Construction
  • Bridge
  • Others

By Company

  • Tokyo Tekko
  • Dextra Group
  • Leviat (CRH Plc)
  • Splice Sleeve Group
  • Shandong Jinheng Precision Steel Pipe
  • Dayton Superior
  • Beijing Sida Jianmao Technology Development
  • Fuji Bolt Mfg
  • Shenzhen GLUS Building Material
  • Reid
  • Hebei Kapule Machinery
  • Shanghai Liwubao Construction Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rebar Grout Sleeve Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Full-Grout Sleeves
1.2.3 Half-Grout Sleeves
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building Construction
1.3.3 Bridge
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Production
2.1 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
3 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Rebar Grout Sleeve by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 G

