January 20, 2022

Global Sports Trading Card Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sports Trading Card market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Sports Type. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Trading Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Sports Type for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Physical Sport Trading Card
  • Digital Sport Trading Card
  • Segment by Sports Type
  • American Football
  • Baseball
  • Basketball
  • Association Football
  • Hockey
  • Others

 

By Company

  • Panini
  • Topps Company
  • The Upper Deck Company
  • Futera
  • Leaf Trading Cards

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Trading Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Physical Sport Trading Card
1.2.3 Digital Sport Trading Card
1.3 Market by Sports Type
1.3.1 Global Sports Trading Card Market Size Growth Rate by Sports Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 American Football
1.3.3 Baseball
1.3.4 Basketball
1.3.5 Association Football
1.3.6 Hockey
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Sports Trading Card Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Sports Trading Card Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Sports Trading Card Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Sports Trading Card Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Sports Trading Card Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Sports Trading Card Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Sports Trading Card Industry Trends
2.3.2 Sports Trading Card Market Drivers
2.3.3 Sports Trading Card Market Challenges
2.3.4 Sports Trading Card Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Sports Trading Card Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Sports Trading Card Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Sports Trading Card Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-

