January 20, 2022

Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

13 hours ago grandresearchstore

EUV Mask Blanks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EUV Mask Blanks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Tantalum-based Blank Mask
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • 7nm and 5nm Semiconductor Processes
  • Others Semiconductor Processes

By Company

  • AGC Inc
  • Hoya
  • S&S Tech
  • Applied Materials
  • Photronics Inc
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 EUV Mask Blanks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tantalum-based Blank Mask
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 7nm and 5nm Semiconductor Processes
1.3.3 Others Semiconductor Processes
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Production
2.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EUV Mask Blanks Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Japan
3 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EUV Mask Blanks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EUV Mask Blanks by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global EUV Mask Blanks Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Revenue by Reg

