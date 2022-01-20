Carbon Monoxide Detector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carbon Monoxide Detector market was valued at 566.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 721.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Battery-operated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Monoxide Detector include Nest, Kidde, First Alert, Yondwin, MTI Industries, Inc., X-Sense, Leeo, System Sensor and Safelincs. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Monoxide Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Battery-operated

Hardwired

Smart

Others

Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Industrial or Commercial Use

Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Monoxide Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Monoxide Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Monoxide Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Monoxide Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nest

Kidde

First Alert

Yondwin

MTI Industries, Inc.

X-Sense

Leeo

System Sensor

Safelincs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Monoxide Detector Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Monoxide Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Monoxide Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Monoxide Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Monoxide Detector Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Monoxide Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Monoxide Detector Companies

