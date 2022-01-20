Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market was valued at 8845.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9995 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Very Low EVA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin include DuPont, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastics, Braskem, Westlake, TPI Polene, Hanwha Chemical and Versalis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Very Low EVA
- Low EVA
- Mid EVA
- High EVA
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Film
- Adhesive and Coating
- Molding Plastics
- Blending Materials
- Others
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DuPont
- ExxonMobil
- LyondellBasell
- Formosa Plastics
- Braskem
- Westlake
- TPI Polene
- Hanwha Chemical
- Versalis
- Dow
- LG Chem
- Celanese
- Total Refining & Chemicals
- USI
- SamsungTotal
- Tosoh
- LOTTE CHEMICAL
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Arkema
- NUC Corperation
- Ube
- Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
- BASF-YPC Company Limited
- Hua Mei Polymer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Players in Global Market
