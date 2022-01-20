Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Abrasion Resistant Steel market is segmented by Brinell Hardness and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Abrasion Resistant Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Brinell Hardness and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Brinell Hardness
- Under HBW 400
- 400 HB
- 450 HB
- 500 HB
- Above HBW 500
Segment by Application
- Construction
- Mining Equipment
- Other
By Company
- SSAB
- JFE
- ThyssenKrupp
- Dillinger
- Bisalloy
- ESSAR Steel Algoma
- ArcelorMittal
- NSSMC
- NLMK Clabecq
- Bisalloy Jigang
- NanoSteel
- Baowu Group
- WUYANG Steel
- ANSTEEL
- TISCO
- Acroni
- Salzgitter
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Abrasion Resistant Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Brinell Hardness
1.2.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Market Size by Brinell Hardness, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Under HBW 400
1.2.3 400 HB
1.2.4 450 HB
1.2.5 500 HB
1.2.6 Above HBW 500
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Mining Equipment
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production
2.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
3 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Sales by Region
