Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Abrasion Resistant Steel market is segmented by Brinell Hardness and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Abrasion Resistant Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Brinell Hardness and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Brinell Hardness

Under HBW 400

400 HB

450 HB

500 HB

Above HBW 500

Segment by Application

Construction

Mining Equipment

Other

By Company

SSAB

JFE

ThyssenKrupp

Dillinger

Bisalloy

ESSAR Steel Algoma

ArcelorMittal

NSSMC

NLMK Clabecq

Bisalloy Jigang

NanoSteel

Baowu Group

WUYANG Steel

ANSTEEL

TISCO

Acroni

Salzgitter

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Abrasion Resistant Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Brinell Hardness

1.2.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Market Size by Brinell Hardness, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Under HBW 400

1.2.3 400 HB

1.2.4 450 HB

1.2.5 500 HB

1.2.6 Above HBW 500

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Mining Equipment

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production

2.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Japan

2.7 China

3 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Abrasion Resistant Steel Sales by Region

