Global Alcoholic Spirits Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Alcoholic Spirits market is segmented by Type and by Sales Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alcoholic Spirits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Sales Channel for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Brandy & Cognac

Rum

Tequila

Chinese Baijiu

Whiskey

Liqueurs

Gin

Others

Segment by Sales Channel

Supermarket & Specialist Store

Restaurant

Online

By Company

Diageo

Remy Cointreau

Bacardi

Pernod Ricard

Suntory

Brown-Forman

LVMH

Constellation Brands

Edrington

William Grant & Sons

Maotai

Wuliangye

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alcoholic Spirits Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Brandy & Cognac

1.2.3 Rum

1.2.4 Tequila

1.2.5 Chinese Baijiu

1.2.6 Whiskey

1.2.7 Liqueurs

1.2.8 Gin

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarket & Specialist Store

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.3.4 Online

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Alcoholic Spirits by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales by Manufacturers

