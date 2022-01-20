Global Alcoholic Spirits Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Alcoholic Spirits Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Alcoholic Spirits market is segmented by Type and by Sales Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alcoholic Spirits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Sales Channel for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Brandy & Cognac
- Rum
- Tequila
- Chinese Baijiu
- Whiskey
- Liqueurs
- Gin
- Others
Segment by Sales Channel
- Supermarket & Specialist Store
- Restaurant
- Online
By Company
- Diageo
- Remy Cointreau
- Bacardi
- Pernod Ricard
- Suntory
- Brown-Forman
- LVMH
- Constellation Brands
- Edrington
- William Grant & Sons
- Maotai
- Wuliangye
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alcoholic Spirits Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Brandy & Cognac
1.2.3 Rum
1.2.4 Tequila
1.2.5 Chinese Baijiu
1.2.6 Whiskey
1.2.7 Liqueurs
1.2.8 Gin
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Sales Channel
1.3.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarket & Specialist Store
1.3.3 Restaurant
1.3.4 Online
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Alcoholic Spirits by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Alcoholic Spirits Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Alcoholic Spirits Sales by Manufacturers
