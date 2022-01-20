January 20, 2022

Global TPU Films Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

TPU Films market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global TPU Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyester TPU Films
  • Polyether TPU Films
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Medical & Healthcare
  • Textile, Sports Shoes and Clothing
  • Other

By Company

  • Covestro
  • SWM
  • Xionglin
  • Dingzing
  • Huntsman
  • Jiayang
  • Breathtex
  • Okura Industrial
  • Zhejiang Huanlong
  • Jiaxing Nanxiong Polymer
  • Takeda Sangyo
  • Dongguan TongLong
  • Permali Ltd
  • Taorun TPU
  • Novotex Italiana SpA
  • American Polyfilm
  • Wiman
  • Polysan
  • Asher Co., Ltd.

Production by Region

  • Europe
  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 TPU Films Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global TPU Films Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester TPU Films
1.2.3 Polyether TPU Films
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global TPU Films Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Medical & Healthcare
1.3.6 Textile, Sports Shoes and Clothing
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global TPU Films Production
2.1 Global TPU Films Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global TPU Films Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global TPU Films Production by Region
2.3.1 Global TPU Films Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global TPU Films Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Europe
2.5 United States
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global TPU Films Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global TPU Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global TPU Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global TPU Films Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global TPU Films Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global TPU Films Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales TPU Films by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global TPU

