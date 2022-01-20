Global TPU Films Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

TPU Films market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global TPU Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyester TPU Films

Polyether TPU Films

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Textile, Sports Shoes and Clothing

Other

By Company

Covestro

SWM

Xionglin

Dingzing

Huntsman

Jiayang

Breathtex

Okura Industrial

Zhejiang Huanlong

Jiaxing Nanxiong Polymer

Takeda Sangyo

Dongguan TongLong

Permali Ltd

Taorun TPU

Novotex Italiana SpA

American Polyfilm

Wiman

Polysan

Asher Co., Ltd.

Production by Region

Europe

United States

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 TPU Films Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global TPU Films Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyester TPU Films

1.2.3 Polyether TPU Films

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global TPU Films Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.6 Textile, Sports Shoes and Clothing

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global TPU Films Production

2.1 Global TPU Films Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global TPU Films Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global TPU Films Production by Region

2.3.1 Global TPU Films Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global TPU Films Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Europe

2.5 United States

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global TPU Films Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global TPU Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global TPU Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global TPU Films Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global TPU Films Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global TPU Films Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales TPU Films by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global TPU

