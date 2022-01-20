Seed Inoculants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Seed Inoculants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Seed Inoculants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bacterials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seed Inoculants include EMNZ, Bayer, Novozymes, Advanced Biological, GreenMax AgroTech, Monsanto, MBFi, BASF and Becker Underwood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seed Inoculants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seed Inoculants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seed Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bacterials
- Fungal Inoculants
- Composite Inoculants
Global Seed Inoculants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seed Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cereals
- Oil Crops
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
Global Seed Inoculants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seed Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Seed Inoculants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Seed Inoculants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Seed Inoculants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Seed Inoculants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- EMNZ
- Bayer
- Novozymes
- Advanced Biological
- GreenMax AgroTech
- Monsanto
- MBFi
- BASF
- Becker Underwood
- Premier Tech
- Compost Junkie
- Dupont
- Verdesian Life Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seed Inoculants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seed Inoculants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seed Inoculants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seed Inoculants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seed Inoculants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Seed Inoculants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seed Inoculants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seed Inoculants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seed Inoculants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Seed Inoculants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Seed Inoculants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seed Inoculants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Seed Inoculants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Inoculants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seed Inoculants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Inoculants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Seed Inoculants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
