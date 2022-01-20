Seed Inoculants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Seed Inoculants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bacterials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seed Inoculants include EMNZ, Bayer, Novozymes, Advanced Biological, GreenMax AgroTech, Monsanto, MBFi, BASF and Becker Underwood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seed Inoculants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seed Inoculants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seed Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bacterials

Fungal Inoculants

Composite Inoculants

Global Seed Inoculants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seed Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals

Oil Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Seed Inoculants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seed Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seed Inoculants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seed Inoculants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seed Inoculants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Seed Inoculants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EMNZ

Bayer

Novozymes

Advanced Biological

GreenMax AgroTech

Monsanto

MBFi

BASF

Becker Underwood

Premier Tech

Compost Junkie

Dupont

Verdesian Life Sciences

