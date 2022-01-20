January 20, 2022

Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fuel Cell Air Compressor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fuel Cell Air Compressor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Centrifugal Fuel Cell Air Compressor
  • Roots Fuel Cell Air Compressor
  • Screw Fuel Cell Air Compressor
  • Scroll Fuel Cell Air Compressor
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • Garrett Motion
  • Hanon Systems
  • UQM Technologies
  • FISCHER Fuel Cell Compressor
  • Liebherr
  • Toyota Industries Corporation
  • Guangdong Guangshun New Energy Power Technology
  • Rotrex A/S
  • Fujian Snowman
  • Xeca Turbo Technology
  • Air Squared
  • ZCJSD

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fuel Cell Air Compressor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Centrifugal Fuel Cell Air Compressor
1.2.3 Roots Fuel Cell Air Compressor
1.2.4 Screw Fuel Cell Air Compressor
1.2.5 Scroll Fuel Cell Air Compressor
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Production
2.1 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fuel Cell Air Compressor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 V

