Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) include PhosAgro, OCP Group, Nutrien, Mississippi Phosphates, Mosaic, Innophos, Lifosa, RPC and SinoFert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fire Retardant

Food

Fertilizer

Others

Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PhosAgro

OCP Group

Nutrien

Mississippi Phosphates

Mosaic

Innophos

Lifosa

RPC

SinoFert

Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals

Sundia Chemical

Changfeng Chemical

Shucan Chemical

Wengfu Chemical

Lanjian Chemical

Ronghong Chemical

Yonglin Chemical

Chuanlin Chemical

Molden Chemical

Shengfeng Phosphorus Chemical

Shifang Dingli Phosphate Chemical

Kolod Food Ingredients

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Companies

