Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) include PhosAgro, OCP Group, Nutrien, Mississippi Phosphates, Mosaic, Innophos, Lifosa, RPC and SinoFert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Food Grade
Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fire Retardant
- Food
- Fertilizer
- Others
Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PhosAgro
- OCP Group
- Nutrien
- Mississippi Phosphates
- Mosaic
- Innophos
- Lifosa
- RPC
- SinoFert
- Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals
- Sundia Chemical
- Changfeng Chemical
- Shucan Chemical
- Wengfu Chemical
- Lanjian Chemical
- Ronghong Chemical
- Yonglin Chemical
- Chuanlin Chemical
- Molden Chemical
- Shengfeng Phosphorus Chemical
- Shifang Dingli Phosphate Chemical
- Kolod Food Ingredients
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Companies
