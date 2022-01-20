Film Release Liners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Film Release Liners in global, including the following market information:

Global Film Release Liners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Film Release Liners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Film Release Liners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Film Release Liners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyolefin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Film Release Liners include 3M, Mondi, Expera Specialty Solutions, Loparex, UPM, Nan Ya Plastics, LINTEC, Felix Schoeller and Munksjo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Film Release Liners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Film Release Liners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Film Release Liners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyolefin

BO-PET

BOPP

Global Film Release Liners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Film Release Liners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Composites

Graphic Arts

Hygiene

Labels

Tapes

Others

Global Film Release Liners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Film Release Liners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Film Release Liners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Film Release Liners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Film Release Liners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Film Release Liners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Mondi

Expera Specialty Solutions

Loparex

UPM

Nan Ya Plastics

LINTEC

Felix Schoeller

Munksjo

Polyplex

Delfortgroup

Siliconature

Dupont

Laufenberg

Fujiko

MTi Polyexe

Saint-Gobain

Rossella

Road Ming

Formula

Infiana

ShangXin Paper

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Film Release Liners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Film Release Liners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Film Release Liners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Film Release Liners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Film Release Liners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Film Release Liners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Film Release Liners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Film Release Liners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Film Release Liners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Film Release Liners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Film Release Liners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Film Release Liners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Film Release Liners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Film Release Liners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Film Release Liners Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Film Release Liners Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

