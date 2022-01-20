Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Elastic Sealant in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyurethane Elastic Sealant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-Component Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Elastic Sealant include 3M, Arkema S.A., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, Mapei S.P.A. and Asian Paints Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Elastic Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-Component Polyurethane Elastic Sealant

Two-Component Polyurethane Elastic Sealant

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Others

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Elastic Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Elastic Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Elastic Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyurethane Elastic Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Arkema S.A.

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Mapei S.P.A.

Asian Paints Limited

Itw Polymer Sealants North America, Inc.

Soudal N.V.

Konishi Co., Ltd.

Sel Dis Ticaret Ve Kimya Sanayi A.?.

Pidilite Industries Limited

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

KCC Corporation

The Yokohama Rubber Co.,Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Selena SA

Kommerling Chemische Fabrik Kg

PCI Augsburg GmbH

Sunstar Engineering, Inc.

Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.

Akfix

Splendor Industry Company Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Elastic Sealant Companies

