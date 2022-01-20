Foil Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Foil Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Foil Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Foil Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Foil Tapes include 3M (US), AI Technology, Inc. (US), Alco Technologies, Inc. (US), Coilcraft, Inc. (US), Cybershield, Inc. (US), CGS Technologies, Inc. (US), Chomerics North America (US), Dow Corning (US) and EIS Fabrico, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Foil Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Foil Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Foil Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aluminum Foil Tape
- Copper Foil Tape
- Lead Foil Tape
- Stainless Steel Foil Tape
- Other
Global Foil Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Foil Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Manufacturing Industry
- Automobile
- Food Industry
- Other
Global Foil Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Foil Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Foil Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Foil Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Foil Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Foil Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M (US)
- AI Technology, Inc. (US)
- Alco Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Coilcraft, Inc. (US)
- Cybershield, Inc. (US)
- CGS Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Chomerics North America (US)
- Dow Corning (US)
- EIS Fabrico
- ETS-Lindgren (US)
- Greene Rubber Company (US)
- Henkel (Germany)
- Intermark USA, Inc (US)
- Laird Technologies (US)
- Leader Tech Inc (US)
- Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Tech-Etch (US)
- Zippertubing Company (US)
- Parker Hannifin (US)
- Hitachi Maxell (JPN)
- Majr Products Corporation (US)
- Marian Inc. (US)
- Omega Shielding Products Inc., (US)
- Orion Industries Inc (US)
- PPG Industries (US)
- Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Foil Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Foil Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Foil Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Foil Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Foil Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Foil Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Foil Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Foil Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Foil Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Foil Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Foil Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foil Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Foil Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foil Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foil Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foil Tapes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Foil Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Aluminum Foil Tape
4.1.3 Copper Foil Tape
4.1.4 Lead Foil Tape
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/