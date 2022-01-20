Flatback Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flatback Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Flatback Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flatback Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Meters)

Global top five Flatback Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flatback Tape market was valued at 1401.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1859.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flatback Tape include 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Shurtape Technologies LLC, tesa SE Group, Nitto Denko Corp, Scapa Group plc., Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc., Canadian Technical Tape Ltd and Kruse Adhesive Tape, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flatback Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flatback Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)

Global Flatback Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Silicon

Rubber

Others

Global Flatback Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)

Global Flatback Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Splicing

Packaging

Masking

Tabbing

Global Flatback Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)

Global Flatback Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flatback Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flatback Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flatback Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Meters)

Key companies Flatback Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Shurtape Technologies LLC

tesa SE Group

Nitto Denko Corp

Scapa Group plc.

Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

Canadian Technical Tape Ltd

Kruse Adhesive Tape, Inc.

International Plastics Inc.

Tape-It Inc.

MBK Tape Solutions

Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc

Can-Do National Tape

Frank W. Winne & Son, Inc.

Acorn East Paper Products Company Llc.

Tapes & Technical Solutions, Llc.

Universal Tape Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flatback Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flatback Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flatback Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flatback Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flatback Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flatback Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flatback Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flatback Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flatback Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flatback Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flatback Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flatback Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flatback Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flatback Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flatback Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flatback Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flatback Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acrylic

4.1.3 Silicon

