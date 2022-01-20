Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Mineral Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Animal Feed Mineral Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Feed Mineral Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zinc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Feed Mineral Additives include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Royal DSM N.V., Tanke International Group, Biochem, Kemin Industries, Inc., Mercer Milling Co., Inc., Novus International, Inc. and Pancosma S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Feed Mineral Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Zinc

Iron

Selenium

Copper

Others

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy Cattle

Poultry

Horses

Pigs

Others

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Feed Mineral Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Feed Mineral Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Feed Mineral Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Animal Feed Mineral Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Royal DSM N.V.

Tanke International Group

Biochem

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Mercer Milling Co., Inc.

Novus International, Inc.

Pancosma S.A.

Alltech, Inc.

Zinpro Corp.

Nutreco N.V.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Feed Mineral Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Feed Mineral Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Feed Mineral Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Feed Mineral Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Feed Mineral Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Feed Mineral Additives Companies

