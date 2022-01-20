Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics include PBI Performance Products, Inc, Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, Teijin Aramid B.V., Evonik Industries, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corporation and Milliken & Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Materials

Synthetic Material

New Functional Materials

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Fire Fighting Protective Clothing

Fire Proximity Suits

Fire Entry Suits

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PBI Performance Products, Inc

Solvay

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv

Teijin Aramid B.V.

Evonik Industries

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

Kaneka Corporation

Milliken & Company

Safety Components

Norfab Corporation

TECGEN

Mount Vernon Mills, Inc.

Glen Raven, Inc.

Drifire LLC

Polartec LLC

Taiwan K.K. Corp

AW Hainsworth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-fire Clothing Fabrics Companies

