Tooling Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tooling Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Tooling Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tooling Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tooling Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tooling Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tooling Resin include Solvay Group, DOW Chemical Company, Hexcel, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Momentive, RAMPF Tooling Solutions GmbH and Co. KG, Scott Bader and Gurit. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tooling Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tooling Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tooling Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Global Tooling Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tooling Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Aerospace

Marine

Wind Energy

Others

Global Tooling Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tooling Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tooling Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tooling Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tooling Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tooling Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay Group

DOW Chemical Company

Hexcel

Huntsman Corporation

Sika AG

Momentive

RAMPF Tooling Solutions GmbH and Co. KG

Scott Bader

Gurit

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tooling Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tooling Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tooling Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tooling Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tooling Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tooling Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tooling Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tooling Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tooling Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tooling Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tooling Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tooling Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tooling Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooling Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tooling Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooling Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tooling Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Epoxy

4.1.3 Polyurethane

