Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reaction type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant include Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL), Clariant International Ltd, Lanxess, Lanxess, Thor Specialties, Inc., Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Delamin, Dupont and Amfine Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reaction type

Additive type

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Electricals and Electronics

Transportation

Others

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Clariant International Ltd

Lanxess

Thor Specialties, Inc.

Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Delamin

Dupont

Amfine Chemicals

Huber Engineered Materials

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Wansheng

Albemarle Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

