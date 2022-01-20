Global Functional Safety Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Functional Safety Device Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Functional Safety Device market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Safety Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Safety Sensors
- Safety PLCs
- Safety Relays
- Safety Valve
- Safe Actuator
- Safety Switches
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automobile
- Rail Transit
- Chemical Engineering
- Oil and Gas
- Medical
- Electric Power
- Elevator Escalator
- Others
By Company
- Siemens
- ABB
- Schneider
- Honeywell
- Rockwell Automation
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Emerson
- Yokogawa Electric
- GE
- Omron
- TE Connectivity
- SICK
- PILZ
- HIMA Paul Hildebrandt
- Endress+Hauser
- Eaton
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Safety Device Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Safety Device Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Safety Sensors
1.2.3 Safety PLCs
1.2.4 Safety Relays
1.2.5 Safety Valve
1.2.6 Safe Actuator
1.2.7 Safety Switches
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Safety Device Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Rail Transit
1.3.4 Chemical Engineering
1.3.5 Oil and Gas
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Electric Power
1.3.8 Elevator Escalator
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Functional Safety Device Production
2.1 Global Functional Safety Device Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Functional Safety Device Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Functional Safety Device Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Functional Safety Device Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Functional Safety Device Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Functional Safety Device Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Functional Safety Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global
