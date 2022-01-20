Global Functional Safety Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Functional Safety Device market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Safety Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Safety Sensors

Safety PLCs

Safety Relays

Safety Valve

Safe Actuator

Safety Switches

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Rail Transit

Chemical Engineering

Oil and Gas

Medical

Electric Power

Elevator Escalator

Others

By Company

Siemens

ABB

Schneider

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Emerson

Yokogawa Electric

GE

Omron

TE Connectivity

SICK

PILZ

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt

Endress+Hauser

Eaton

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Safety Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Safety Device Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Safety Sensors

1.2.3 Safety PLCs

1.2.4 Safety Relays

1.2.5 Safety Valve

1.2.6 Safe Actuator

1.2.7 Safety Switches

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Safety Device Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Rail Transit

1.3.4 Chemical Engineering

1.3.5 Oil and Gas

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Electric Power

1.3.8 Elevator Escalator

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Functional Safety Device Production

2.1 Global Functional Safety Device Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Functional Safety Device Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Functional Safety Device Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Functional Safety Device Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Functional Safety Device Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Functional Safety Device Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Functional Safety Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global

