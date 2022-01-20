Vegetable Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Vegetable Wax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Candelilla Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vegetable Wax include Cargill, Alfa Chemicals, Surchem, Huzhou Shengtao Biotech, Koster Keunen, Materia Aromatica, Fuji Oil, Croda Industrial Chemicals and EPChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vegetable Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vegetable Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vegetable Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Candelilla Wax

Carnauba Wax

Castor Wax

Others

Global Vegetable Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vegetable Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetics

Candles

Industry (Fabric, Ink, Lubricant)

Others

Global Vegetable Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vegetable Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vegetable Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vegetable Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vegetable Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Vegetable Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Alfa Chemicals

Surchem

Huzhou Shengtao Biotech

Koster Keunen

Materia Aromatica

Fuji Oil

Croda Industrial Chemicals

EPChem

Marcus Soil

Argan Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vegetable Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vegetable Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vegetable Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vegetable Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vegetable Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vegetable Wax Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vegetable Wax Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vegetable Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vegetable Wax Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vegetable Wax Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vegetable Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vegetable Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vegetable Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegetable Wax Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vegetable Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegetable Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vegetable Wax Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Candelilla Wax

4.1.3 Carnauba Wax

