PU Leather Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PU Leather in global, including the following market information:

Global PU Leather Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PU Leather Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PU Leather companies in 2021 (%)

The global PU Leather market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal PU Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PU Leather include Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nanya, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung and DAEWON Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PU Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PU Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PU Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal PU Leather

Microfiber PU Leather

Ecological function of PU Leather

Global PU Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PU Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Furniture

Shoes & Handbag

Other

Global PU Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PU Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PU Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PU Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PU Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PU Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Nanya

Favini

Sappi

Asahi Kansei

Ducksung

DAEWON Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Sanfang

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Kunshan Xiefu

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PU Leather Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PU Leather Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PU Leather Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PU Leather Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PU Leather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PU Leather Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PU Leather Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PU Leather Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PU Leather Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PU Leather Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PU Leather Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PU Leather Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PU Leather Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Leather Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PU Leather Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Leather Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PU Leather Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Normal PU Leather

4.1.3 Microfiber PU Leather

