Enzymes for Food Processing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Enzymes for Food Processing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oxidoreductases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enzymes for Food Processing include Novozymes, Dupont, DSM, BASF, AB Enzymes, CHR.Hansen, Amano Enzyme, Soufflet Group and Dyadic International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enzymes for Food Processing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oxidoreductases

Transferases

Hydrolases

Isomerases

Lyases

Ligases

Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy Products

Bread

Drink

Beer

Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enzymes for Food Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enzymes for Food Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Enzymes for Food Processing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Enzymes for Food Processing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novozymes

Dupont

DSM

BASF

AB Enzymes

CHR.Hansen

Amano Enzyme

Soufflet Group

Dyadic International

SEB

Longda Bio-products

Yiduoli

Vland

SunHY

Challenge Group

Sunson

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enzymes for Food Processing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enzymes for Food Processing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Enzymes for Food Processing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Enzymes for Food Processing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enzymes for Food Processing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Enzymes for Food Processing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enzymes for Food Processing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enzymes for Food Processing Companies

