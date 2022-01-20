Foam Core Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Core in global, including the following market information:

Global Foam Core Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foam Core Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Foam Core companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foam Core market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Core include Dupont, Owens Corniing, BASF, Gurit Holding AG, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc and SGL-Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

Others

Global Foam Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Transportation

Wind Energy

Marine

Others

Global Foam Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Foam Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Owens Corniing

BASF

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc

SGL-Group

3A Composites

AZoM

DIAB Group

General Plastics

Rock West Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foam Core Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foam Core Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foam Core Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foam Core Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foam Core Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foam Core Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foam Core Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foam Core Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foam Core Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foam Core Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foam Core Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Core Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Core Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Core Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Core Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Core Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Foam Core Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.1.4 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

