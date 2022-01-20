January 20, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
14 hours ago grandresearchstore

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Adhesives
  • Sealants
  • Segment by Application
  • Body-in-White
  • Interior & Exterior
  • Powertrain
  • Aftermarket

 

By Company

  • Henkel
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Sika
  • PPG
  • Bostik
  • DuPont
  • 3M
  • LORD Corporation
  • Illinois Tool Works
  • Unitech
  • Hubei Huitian New Materials
  • Yokohama Rubber (Hamatite)
  • ThreeBond
  • Ashland
  • Uniseal
  • Jowat

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Adhesives
1.2.3 Sealants
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Body-in-White
1.3.3 Interior & Exterior
1.3.4 Powertrain
1.3.5 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production
2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 202

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automotive Coatings adhesives and sealants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automotive Coatings adhesives and sealants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Outlook 2022

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Global Passenger Car Lighting Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

8 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Power Conversion System (PCS) Electrochemical Energy Storage System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

11 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Spherical Alumina Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

11 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 min read

Global Passenger Car Lighting Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

8 hours ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

10 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Global Decorative Stainless Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

11 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Power Conversion System (PCS) Electrochemical Energy Storage System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

11 hours ago grandresearchstore