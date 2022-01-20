Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Adhesives

Sealants

Segment by Application

Body-in-White

Interior & Exterior

Powertrain

Aftermarket

By Company

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika

PPG

Bostik

DuPont

3M

LORD Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Unitech

Hubei Huitian New Materials

Yokohama Rubber (Hamatite)

ThreeBond

Ashland

Uniseal

Jowat

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Adhesives

1.2.3 Sealants

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Body-in-White

1.3.3 Interior & Exterior

1.3.4 Powertrain

1.3.5 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 202

