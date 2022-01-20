January 20, 2022

Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Seam Sealing Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seam Sealing Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Single-layered
  • Two-layered
  • Three-layered
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Apparels
  • Tents
  • Tarpaulins
  • Footwear
  • Backpacks
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • Bemis Associates
  • 3M
  • Sika
  • Toray Industries
  • Sealon
  • Himel
  • Ding Zing
  • Loxy
  • Gerlinger Industries
  • Duraco
  • San Chemicals
  • GCP Applied Technologies
  • Vetex
  • Tesa
  • Yetom
  • EarcLink
  • Ardmel

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Seam Sealing Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-layered
1.2.3 Two-layered
1.2.4 Three-layered
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparels
1.3.3 Tents
1.3.4 Tarpaulins
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Backpacks
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Production
2.1 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Seam Sealing Tapes Sale

