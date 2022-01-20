Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Nitrogen Gas in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Nitrogen Gas companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-industrial-nitrogen-gas-2022-2028-249

The global Industrial Nitrogen Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compressed Gas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Nitrogen Gas include Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Messer Group, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Gulf Cryo and Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Nitrogen Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compressed Gas

Liquid Nitrogen

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Nitrogen Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Nitrogen Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Nitrogen Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Nitrogen Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Praxair Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Gulf Cryo

Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC

Nexair LLC

Universal Industrial Gases

Yingde Gases Group Company

Aspen Air Corp.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Sudanese Liquid Air Company

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc

Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-industrial-nitrogen-gas-2022-2028-249

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Nitrogen Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and China High Purity Industrial Nitrogen Gases Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027

2021-2030 Report on Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales Market Report 2021

Global High Purity Industrial Nitrogen Gases Sales Market Report 2021