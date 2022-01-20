Weed Killer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weed Killer in global, including the following market information:

Global Weed Killer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Weed Killer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Weed Killer companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-weed-killer-2022-2028-737

The global Weed Killer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acetochlor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weed Killer include Nutrien, Syngenta International Ag, Bayer Ag, BASF SE, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Monsanto Company, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical and Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weed Killer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weed Killer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Weed Killer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acetochlor

2,4-D

Glyphosate

Atrazine

Others

Global Weed Killer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Weed Killer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Global Weed Killer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Weed Killer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weed Killer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weed Killer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Weed Killer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Weed Killer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutrien

Syngenta International Ag

Bayer Ag

BASF SE

Israel Chemicals Ltd

Monsanto Company

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Rainbow Chemical

Hengyang Roymaster

Huaxing Chemical

Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Hubei Sanonda

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-weed-killer-2022-2028-737

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weed Killer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Weed Killer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Weed Killer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Weed Killer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Weed Killer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Weed Killer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weed Killer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Weed Killer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Weed Killer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Weed Killer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Weed Killer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weed Killer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Weed Killer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weed Killer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weed Killer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weed Killer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Weed Killer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acetochlor

4.1.3 2,4-D

4.1.4 Glyphosate

4.1.5 Atrazine

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Weed Killer for Lawns Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and United States Weed Killer for Lawns Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and United States Weed Killer for Lawns Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Weed Killer Sales Market Report 2021