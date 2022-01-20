January 20, 2022

Global ECMO Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

14 hours ago grandresearchstore

ECMO Devices market is segmented by Type and by End Users. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ECMO Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by End Users for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO
  • VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO
  • Segment by End Users
  • Adult
  • Neonatal
  • Pediatric

 

By Company

  • Medtronic
  • Getinge (Maquet)
  • LivaNova (Sorin)
  • Terumo
  • Fresenius Medical Care

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 ECMO Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ECMO Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO
1.2.3 VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO
1.3 Market by End Users
1.3.1 Global ECMO Devices Market Size Growth Rate by End Users, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Neonatal
1.3.4 Pediatric
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global ECMO Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global ECMO Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global ECMO Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global ECMO Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global ECMO Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales ECMO Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global ECMO Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global ECMO Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global ECMO Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global ECMO Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top ECMO Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global ECMO Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of ECMO Dev

