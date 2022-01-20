Oryzanol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oryzanol market was valued at 1308.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2108.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oryzanol include Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, TSUNO, Henry Lamotte OILS, Okayasu Shorten, Delekang Food, Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical, Kangcare and Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oryzanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oryzanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oryzanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others

Global Oryzanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oryzanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food Supplement

Others

Global Oryzanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oryzanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oryzanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oryzanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oryzanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Oryzanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

TSUNO

Henry Lamotte OILS

Okayasu Shorten

Delekang Food

Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical

Kangcare

Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oryzanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oryzanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oryzanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oryzanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oryzanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oryzanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oryzanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oryzanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oryzanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oryzanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oryzanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oryzanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oryzanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oryzanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oryzanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oryzanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oryzanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Others

