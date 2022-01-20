Can Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Can Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Can Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Can Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Can Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Can Coatings market was valued at 1726.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1958.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Can Coatings include PPG (US), Valspar (US), Akzo Nobel (Netherlands), ALTANA (Germany), KANSAI PAINT (Japan), Toyochem (Japan), National Paints Factories (Jordan), International Packaging Coatings (Germany) and TIGER Coatings (Germany) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Can Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Can Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Can Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Others

Global Can Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Can Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Can

Beverage Can

General Line Can

Aerosol Can

Others

Global Can Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Can Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Can Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Can Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Can Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Can Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG (US)

Valspar (US)

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

ALTANA (Germany)

KANSAI PAINT (Japan)

Toyochem (Japan)

National Paints Factories (Jordan)

International Packaging Coatings (Germany)

TIGER Coatings (Germany)

VPL Coatings (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Can Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Can Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Can Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Can Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Can Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Can Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Can Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Can Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Can Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Can Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Can Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Can Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Can Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Can Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Can Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Can Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Can Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Epoxy

4.1.3 Acrylic

4.1.4 Polyester

