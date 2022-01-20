Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigeration Compressor Oil in global, including the following market information:
- Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Refrigeration Compressor Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refrigeration Compressor Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mineral Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refrigeration Compressor Oil include Jxtg Group, BASF SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Exxonmobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) and FUCHS Petrolub Se, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refrigeration Compressor Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Oil
Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Refrigerator & Freezer
- Air Conditioner
- Automotive AC System
- Others
Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Jxtg Group
- BASF SE
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Exxonmobil Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total S.A.
- China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- FUCHS Petrolub Se
- Johnson Controls
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- BP P.L.C.
- Chevron Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refrigeration Compressor Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refrigeration Compressor Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Refrigeration Compressor Lubricant Oil Market Research Report 2022
Global Propane Refrigeration Compressor Market Research Report 2022
Global Refrigeration Compressor Lubricating Oil Market Research Report 2022
Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor Market Outlook 2022