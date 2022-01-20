Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigeration Compressor Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Refrigeration Compressor Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refrigeration Compressor Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigeration Compressor Oil include Jxtg Group, BASF SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Exxonmobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) and FUCHS Petrolub Se, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refrigeration Compressor Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigerator & Freezer

Air Conditioner

Automotive AC System

Others

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refrigeration Compressor Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jxtg Group

BASF SE

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Exxonmobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total S.A.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

FUCHS Petrolub Se

Johnson Controls

The Lubrizol Corporation

BP P.L.C.

Chevron Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refrigeration Compressor Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refrigeration Compressor Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refrigeration Compressor Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigeration Compressor Oil Companies

