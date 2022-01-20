Global Induction Melting Furnaces Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Induction Melting Furnaces market is segmented by Capacity and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Induction Melting Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Capacity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Capacity

Capacity: Below 1 Ton

Capacity: 1-30 Tons

Capacity: Above 30 Tons

Segment by Application

Laboratory

Industrial Manufacturing

By Company

Inductotherm Group

OTTO Junker GmbH

ABP Induction Systems

ECM Technologies

ALD Vacuum Technologies

Electrotherm

ULVAC

Fuji Dempa

Induction Technology Corporation (ITC)

Taichiku

Amelt Corporation

Secowarwick

Lihua

PVA IVS GmbH

Dai-ichi High Frequency

Magnalenz

HHV

Carant S.r.l.

Therelek

Shenyang Jinyan

Hengjin

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Induction Melting Furnaces Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Capacity

1.2.1 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Market Size by Capacity, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Capacity: Below 1 Ton

1.2.3 Capacity: 1-30 Tons

1.2.4 Capacity: Above 30 Tons

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Laboratory

1.3.3 Industrial Manufacturing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Production

2.1 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Induction Melting Furnaces Sales by Region

