Tealight Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Tealight market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soy Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tealight include Yankee Candle, PartyLite, Soyworx, Yummi Candles, Blyth, Bolsius, Colonial Candle, Candle-lite and Gies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tealight manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tealight Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tealight Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soy Wax

Paraffin Wax

Synthetic

Palm Wax

Beeswax

Other

Global Tealight Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tealight Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Tealight Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tealight Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tealight revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tealight revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tealight sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tealight sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yankee Candle

PartyLite

Soyworx

Yummi Candles

Blyth

Bolsius

Colonial Candle

Candle-lite

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Gold Canyon

Hollowick

Usa Tealight

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tealight Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tealight Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tealight Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tealight Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tealight Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tealight Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tealight Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tealight Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tealight Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tealight Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tealight Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tealight Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tealight Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tealight Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tealight Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tealight Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tealight Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Soy Wax

4.1.3 Paraffin Wax

4.1.4 Synthetic

4.1.5 Palm Wax

4.1.6 Beeswax

4.1.7 Other

