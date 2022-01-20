ePTFE Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global ePTFE Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ePTFE Fiber include GORE, Guarnitex, GE Energy, Saint-Gobain, Toray, Dexmet, KWO, Donaldson and Sumitomo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ePTFE Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ePTFE Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ePTFE Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Membrane

Sheet

Others

Global ePTFE Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ePTFE Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fabrics

Sealants

Filtration & Separation

Advanced Dielectric Materials

Others

Global ePTFE Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ePTFE Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ePTFE Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ePTFE Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ePTFE Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies ePTFE Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GORE

Guarnitex

GE Energy

Saint-Gobain

Toray

Dexmet

KWO

Donaldson

Sumitomo

Nitto Denko

ZHEJIANG JIARI

Ningbo ChangQi

Shanghai Zhenxing

Zeus Industrial Products

Philips Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ePTFE Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ePTFE Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ePTFE Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ePTFE Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ePTFE Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ePTFE Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ePTFE Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ePTFE Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ePTFE Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ePTFE Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ePTFE Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ePTFE Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ePTFE Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ePTFE Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ePTFE Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ePTFE Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ePTFE Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Membrane

4.1.3 Sheet

4.1.4 Others

