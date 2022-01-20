Global Oleo Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Oleo Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Oleo Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oleo Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Fatty Acids
- Fatty Alcohols
- Methyl Ester
- Fatty Amines
- Glycerol
- Others
Segment by Application
- Soaps & Detergents
- Plastics
- Coatings
- Lubricants
- Rubber
- Personal Care
- Others
By Company
- Wilmar International
- Zhejiang Zanyu
- Kao
- Musim Mas Group
- KLK OLEO
- IOI Group
- Emery Oleochemicals
- BASF
- Ecogreen
- P&G Chemicals
- Teck Guan
- Godrej Industries
- VVF
- Croda
- Cargill
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oleo Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oleo Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fatty Acids
1.2.3 Fatty Alcohols
1.2.4 Methyl Ester
1.2.5 Fatty Amines
1.2.6 Glycerol
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oleo Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Soaps & Detergents
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Coatings
1.3.5 Lubricants
1.3.6 Rubber
1.3.7 Personal Care
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Oleo Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Oleo Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Oleo Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Oleo Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Oleo Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Oleo Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Oleo Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Oleo Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Oleo Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Oleo Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Oleo Chemicals Sales by Region
