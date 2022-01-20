Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

5G

LTE and 4G

3G

2G

Small Cells

Mobile Core

Segment by Application

Residential

Enterprise/Corporate

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

Logistics and Shipping

Security and Surveilance

By Company

Huawei

Nokia

Ericsson

ZTE

Samsung

NEC

Cisco

Qualcomm

Intel

Skyworks

Mediatek

Marvell

Qorvo

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 5G

1.2.3 LTE and 4G

1.2.4 3G

1.2.5 2G

1.2.6 Small Cells

1.2.7 Mobile Core

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Enterprise/Corporate

1.3.4 Autonomous Driving

1.3.5 Smart Cities

1.3.6 Industrial IoT

1.3.7 Smart Farming

1.3.8 Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

1.3.9 Logistics and Shipping

1.3.10 Security and Surveilance

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Dynamics

2.3.1 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Industry Trends

2.3.2 5G and Mobil

