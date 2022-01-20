Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 5G
- LTE and 4G
- 3G
- 2G
- Small Cells
- Mobile Core
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Enterprise/Corporate
- Autonomous Driving
- Smart Cities
- Industrial IoT
- Smart Farming
- Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications
- Logistics and Shipping
- Security and Surveilance
By Company
- Huawei
- Nokia
- Ericsson
- ZTE
- Samsung
- NEC
- Cisco
- Qualcomm
- Intel
- Skyworks
- Mediatek
- Marvell
- Qorvo
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 5G
1.2.3 LTE and 4G
1.2.4 3G
1.2.5 2G
1.2.6 Small Cells
1.2.7 Mobile Core
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Enterprise/Corporate
1.3.4 Autonomous Driving
1.3.5 Smart Cities
1.3.6 Industrial IoT
1.3.7 Smart Farming
1.3.8 Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications
1.3.9 Logistics and Shipping
1.3.10 Security and Surveilance
1.3.11 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market Dynamics
2.3.1 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Industry Trends
2.3.2 5G and Mobil
