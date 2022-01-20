High Purity Fused Silica Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High Purity Fused Silica Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global High Purity Fused Silica market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Fused Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Fused Silica include Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Madhu Silica Private Limited, Evonik AG, Akzo Nobel NV, Nalco Holding Company (An Ecolab Company), PPG Industriesinc, Cabot Corporation and Wacker Chemie AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Fused Silica manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Fused Silica Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Fused Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transparent Fused Silica
- Opacity Fused Silica
Global High Purity Fused Silica Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Fused Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductors
- Production of Electric Light Source Device
- Other
Global High Purity Fused Silica Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Fused Silica Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Fused Silica revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Fused Silica revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Fused Silica sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High Purity Fused Silica sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Solvay SA
- Huber Engineered Materials
- Madhu Silica Private Limited
- Evonik AG
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Nalco Holding Company (An Ecolab Company)
- PPG Industriesinc
- Cabot Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Qingdao Makall Group Inc
- Covia
- Anhui ChengShiXin Energy Materials Technology Co., LTD
- Jinzhou Million Foster Quartz New Material Co., LTD
- Heraeus Quarzglas
- RAESCH
- Shanghai Handsome Instrument Co., LTD
- Donghai County Sharp Rose Quartz Products Co., LTD
- Yixing Innovative Optical Glass Co., LTD
