Global Silk Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Silk market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Mulberry Silk
  • Tussar Silk
  • Eri Silk
  • Muga Silk
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Clothing and Accessories
  • Home Textiles
  • Other

By Company

  • Xin Yuan
  • US SKCA GROUP
  • Guangxi Guihe Group
  • NAN SI LU GROUP
  • China Silk Road
  • Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation
  • Jiangsu Jiujiu
  • Jiangsu Soho International Group
  • Sichuan Xinsilu Cocoon & Silk
  • Shanxi Ankang Baoye
  • Anhui Jingjiusi
  • Guangxi Jialian Silk
  • Guangxi Guihua Silk
  • Century Antai
  • Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe
  • Sam Global Silk
  • Tianhong Sichou
  • Mulberry Silks Limited

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

