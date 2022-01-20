Global Silk Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Silk Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Silk market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Mulberry Silk
- Tussar Silk
- Eri Silk
- Muga Silk
- Other
Segment by Application
- Clothing and Accessories
- Home Textiles
- Other
By Company
- Xin Yuan
- US SKCA GROUP
- Guangxi Guihe Group
- NAN SI LU GROUP
- China Silk Road
- Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation
- Jiangsu Jiujiu
- Jiangsu Soho International Group
- Sichuan Xinsilu Cocoon & Silk
- Shanxi Ankang Baoye
- Anhui Jingjiusi
- Guangxi Jialian Silk
- Guangxi Guihua Silk
- Century Antai
- Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe
- Sam Global Silk
- Tianhong Sichou
- Mulberry Silks Limited
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Silk Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Silk Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mulberry Silk
1.2.3 Tussar Silk
1.2.4 Eri Silk
1.2.5 Muga Silk
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Silk Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clothing and Accessories
1.3.3 Home Textiles
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Silk Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Silk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silk Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Silk Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Silk Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Silk by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Silk Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Silk Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Silk Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Silk Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Silk Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Silk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Silk in 2021
