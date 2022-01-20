Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) include EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems, Arcam AB, ReaLizer, Renishaw, Exone and Wuhan Binhu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
- Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
- Other
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Healthcare & Dental
- Academic Institutions
- Others
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- EOS GmbH
- Concept Laser GmbH
- SLM
- 3D Systems
- Arcam AB
- ReaLizer
- Renishaw
- Exone
- Wuhan Binhu
- Bright Laser Technologies
- Huake 3D
- Syndaya
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/