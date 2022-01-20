Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120160/global-additive-market-2022-2028-477

Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) include EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems, Arcam AB, ReaLizer, Renishaw, Exone and Wuhan Binhu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Healthcare & Dental

Academic Institutions

Others

Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120160/global-additive-market-2022-2028-477

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/