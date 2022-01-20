January 20, 2022

Global Beach Chair Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Beach Chair market is segmented by Materials and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Beach Chair market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Materials

  • Metal Beach Chair
  • WoodBeach Chair
  • Plastic Beach Chair

 

Segment by Distribution Channel

  • Online Sales
  • Offline Sales

By Company

  • Shelter Logic Group
  • KingCamp
  • GCI
  • KIJARO
  • Telescope Casual Furniture
  • JGR Copa
  • Cascade Mountain Tech
  • Deltess Corp.
  • Naturehike
  • Lawn Chair USA
  • Helinox
  • Sunshine Leisure Products
  • Yongkang King Nike
  • Anywhere Chair Company
  • Cape Cod Beach Chair Company

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Beach Chair Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Beach Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Beach Chair
1.2.3 WoodBeach Chair
1.2.4 Plastic Beach Chair
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Beach Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Beach Chair Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Beach Chair Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beach Chair Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Beach Chair Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Beach Chair Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Beach Chair by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Beach Chair Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Beach Chair Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Beach Chair Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Beach Chair Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Beach Chair Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Beach Chair Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Larg

