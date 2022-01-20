Glass Ampoules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Ampoules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Glass Ampoules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ampoules Type A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Ampoules include Schott AG, Becton Dickinson, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Glass, J.Penner, Akey Group, SGD, Shandong PG and Opmi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Ampoules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Ampoules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Ampoules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ampoules Type A
- Ampoules Type B
- Ampoules Type C
- Other
Global Glass Ampoules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Ampoules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Injectable
- Transfusion
- Other
Global Glass Ampoules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Ampoules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Ampoules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Ampoules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Ampoules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Glass Ampoules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schott AG
- Becton Dickinson
- Gerresheimer AG
- Nipro Glass
- J.Penner
- Akey Group
- SGD
- Shandong PG
- Opmi
- Rocco Bormioli
- Ardagh
- West-P
- Hindustan National Glass
- Terumo Corp
- Medtronic
- Ypsomed Holding AG
- Lutz Packaging
- SM PACK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Ampoules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Ampoules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Ampoules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Ampoules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Ampoules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Ampoules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Ampoules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Ampoules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Ampoules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Ampoules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Ampoules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Ampoules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Ampoules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Ampoules Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Ampoules Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Ampoules Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Ampoules Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ampoules Type A
