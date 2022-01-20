January 20, 2022

Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

14 hours ago grandresearchstore

Composite SCBA Cylinders market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Composite SCBA Cylinders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Carbon Fiber Cylinders
  • Fiberglass-wrapped Cylinders
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Firefighting
  • Non-Firefighting

By Company

  • 3M Scott Fire & Safety
  • Luxfer Group
  • Teijin Engineering Limited
  • MSA Safety Incorporated
  • Worthington Industries
  • Drger Safety
  • AMS
  • Ocenco
  • Tianhai Industry
  • Shigematsu Works Co Ltd
  • Survitec
  • New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Techplast Ltd
  • Scientific Gas Australia
  • Sinoma
  • Cobham

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Composite SCBA Cylinders Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Cylinders
1.2.3 Fiberglass-wrapped Cylinders
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Firefighting
1.3.3 Non-Firefighting
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Production
2.1 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Composite SCBA Cylinders Sales by Region (2017-2022)

