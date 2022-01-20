Global Pigments Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Pigments Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Pigments market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Inorganic Pigment
- Organic Pigment
- Segment by Application
- Paints
- Inks
- Plastic Processing
- Paper
- Others
By Company
- Venator
- Chemours
- LANXESS
- Tronox
- Kronos Worldwide
- Heubach
- Ferro
- Alabama Pigments
- CLARIANT
- DIC
- Toyo Ink
- Sudarshan
- LB Group
- CNNC HUA YUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd
- GPRO
- CATHAY INDUSTRIES
- Yuxing
- Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Lily Group Co., Ltd.
- Sunlour Pigment Co., Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pigments Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pigments Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inorganic Pigment
1.2.3 Organic Pigment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pigments Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints
1.3.3 Inks
1.3.4 Plastic Processing
1.3.5 Paper
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pigments Production
2.1 Global Pigments Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pigments Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pigments Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pigments Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pigments Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
3 Global Pigments Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pigments Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pigments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pigments Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Pigments Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Pigments Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Pigments by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Pigments Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Pigments Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
